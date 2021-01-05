Jennie L. Barnes, 95, of Tuscola passed away at 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021 at the Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola, IL.

Jennie was born on April 11, 1925 in Tuscola to Clarence and Willa Mae (Long) Webb. She married Ralph Barnes who passed away on March 10, 2015.

She is survived by two sons, Paul (Flo) Dyke of Camargo and Carl “Jody” (Carol) Dyke of Tuscola; two sisters, Carol (James “Frog”) Logan of Charleston and Shirley Atkins of Tuscola; many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Willa Mae Webb; and one brother, Richard Webb.

After Jennie retired, she spent many days caring for her mother, then come home on the weekends to be with her husband. She also loved to play card games, especially Rook, and Bingo. Jennie was a loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Camargo, IL with pastor Jerry Conner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an origination of the donor’s choice.