Gary Allyn Rahe, 71, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Private family funeral services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook: Johnson Funeral Home, Effingham, IL at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021. Burial will be in Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Tuscola Warrior Football. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Gary was born on October 12, 1949, in Jacksonville, IL, the son of Vernon and Maxine (Lakamp) Rahe. He married Francie Grove in 1987. Gary was raised on an Angus farm and loved horticulture. He was an ag teacher and administrator in the Vandalia School system for over 40 years. Gary loved riding motorcycles and rode in 49 states within a four-year span. Gary started the Chapter D2 Motorcycle Club in Effingham. He was a big sports fan and liked football, baseball, and basketball. His favorite teams were Tuscola High School Football, the Fighting Illini and the St. Louis Cardinals. Gary enjoyed camping, jeeping, playing cards, and hunting. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Gary was well-educated, a loving husband and father, and a true friend. He never met a stranger.

Gary is survived by his wife of 33 years, Francie Rahe of Effingham; children, Shawn Etchason of Jonesboro, Tangela Brooks (Rob Dailey) of Tuscola, and Ryan Rahe of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Alexander Brooks of Tuscola, Jordan Rahe of Ocala, FL, and Dominic Rahe of Ocala, FL; and siblings, Roni (Jerry) Ohare, Jim (Sharon) Rahe, Dennis Rahe, Arnie (Connie) Rahe, Mike Rahe, Gordon (Keli) Rahe, Patti (Greg) Peterson, and Kurt (Dana) Rahe.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

