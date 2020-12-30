Sandra M. Closson

Sandra Marlene (Huckstep) Closson, 83 of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:01 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Pastor Dennis Cunningham officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was two hours before Sandra’s funeral. It was asked that visitors please follow all CDC social distancing guidelines.

Sandra was born on May 27, 1937 in Douglas County, IL. She was a daughter of Earl Sr. and Icie (Anderson) Huckstep. She married William H. Closson on July 31, 1962 in Newman, IL. He passed away on May 16, 2018

She is survived by five children, Terry Hardwick and her husband Rick of Tuscola, IL, Gary Edwards of Arcola, IL, Lorrie Hawk of Arcola, IL, Janice Cunningham and her husband Dennis of Mattoon, IL, and William H. Closson II of Arcola, IL, 24 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Edna Mae Daniels of Arcola, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Barbara Jean Snyder, one step-daughter, Mary Jane Oakley, one grandson, Owen Cunningham, one great-grandson, Caleb Hardwick, two sisters, Phyllis Stanton and Norma Hudson and three brothers, Harold Huckstep, David Huckstep and Earl Huckstep Jr.

Sandra worked at Cap and Gown for 37 years. She also cleaned houses for many people.

Sandra enjoyed a good western movie, watching birds and squirrels; she was especially fond of hummingbirds.