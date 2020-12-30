Deana Y. Kallembach

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, Deana Yvonne Kallembach of Monticello, IL, known as “Bubba” to those who loved her, passed away at the age of 82 (Or 65 if she was ever asked).

She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger, her parents: Leo and Elsie Reinhart and her three brothers: Gilbert, Tommy and Danny.

She leaves behind four children: Nicky Kallembach, Tami (Scott) Gadbury, Cary Jackson, Angela (Todd) Wingstrom of Tuscola, IL and her two sisters: Karen (Curt) Weidner and Jeanne (Vern) Zehr.

Deana will be lovingly remembered by her pride and joy, her seven grandchildren: Cory, Victoria, Christina, Noura, Evan, Anna and Ava and her great-grandson: Maverick. She was looking forward to welcoming two new great-grandchildren, one coming in February and the other in May.

She also leaves behind two very dear lifelong friends: Lynn Manuel and Colleen Butler.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Deana’s name.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

God speed “Bubba”.

