Clara J. Jenkins

Clara Jane (Hood) Jenkins, 84 of Arcola, IL passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Carriage Crossing in Arcola, IL from complications of COVID-19.

Private services were held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Don Winch officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery.

Clara Jane was born on March 10, 1936 in Humboldt, IL toWilliam Harrison and Elsie O. (Burch) Hood. She married James (Jim) Nolan Jenkins in August of 1954 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church. He passed away on December 13, 2020.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Jenkins and his wife Julie of Arcola, IL and Jon Jenkins and his wife Teresa of rural Charleston, IL, four grandchildren, Jessie Jenkins of Arcola, IL, Rodger Ocheltree and his wife Sol of Las Cruces, NM, Nicole Dewey and her husband Carl of Homer, IL and Jon James Jenkins and his wife Lauren of Gallatin, TN, seven great-grandchildren, Nysa, Hunter, Matthew, Haley, Carson, Colton and Addison and a half-sister, Anna Mettler of Urbana, IL.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, three half-brothers, Scott Hood, Wayne Hood and Don Hood.

Jane graduated valedictorian from Mattoon High School in 1954.

Jane was one of the original employees hired in April of 1954 at Cabot Corporation in Tuscola, IL. She spent 34 years at Cabot Corporation, starting as a receptionist, then moving on to office manager, Assistant Human Resource Manager, Human Resource Manager and retired as Division Human Resource Manager.

Jane was a person of great faith and very active in her church; first in the Humboldt United Methodist Church and later at the Arcola United Methodist Church. Jane served as chair on almost every committee in her fifty plus years as a member in Arcola. She also spent many hours volunteering her time to community organizations including Arcola Library Board, Arcola Telecare, Mi Raza and Arcola Health Care Center.

Time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, was one of Jane’s favorite blessings. Her caring soul and giving heart will be missed by family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Cunningham’s Children Home in Urbana, IL.