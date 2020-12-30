Back in the Day 12-30-20

Ten years ago

January 5, 2010

The New Year started off with some unexpected and unwanted excitement when a rental house caught fire on South Court Street just after 1 a.m.

Former FBI agent Peter M. Buckley was announced as the new chief deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Clarence Painter of Tuscola celebrated his 80th birthday with an open house of family and friends on January 15 at Forty Martyrs Church.

Tuscola FFA Members Kati Ponder, Taylor Kauffman, Jackie Adams, Rachel Ransom, Kaela Miller, and Nathan Albin attended the 83 annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team finished the Holiday Hoopla with a heartbreaking 46-42 loss against Neoga.

Warrior seniors Brett Clifton and Chase Little received All-Tournament First Team honors for their performances during the Sages Holiday Hoopla Tournament in Monticello.

Twenty years ago

January 2, 2001

Tuscola resident Keith Tingley was recently named editor of the Sixth 1st Provisional Marine Brigade newsletter, a quarterly publication received by all members of the division.

Tara Homles was accepted for a medical foundation research position at the Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Foundation in Vail, Col. Her research would be applied toward the master’s degree in biomechanics she was pursuing at Illinois State University.

Equistar plant manager Richard Puragson and HSE manager Chris Bland recently oversaw the 11th annual Responsible Care Day at the Tuscola plant.

The Tuscola Warriors used their holiday vacation to good measure, posting a perfect 5-0 tournament record to bring home first-place honors in the Rossville-Alvin Pizza Hut Classic. Senior Kenny Hogue was named a co-MVP of the tourney, averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game for the five games played.

Thirty years ago

January 1, 1991

Tuscola City Council members voted to hire Hurdzan Design Group of Columbus, Ohio to produce a preliminary design and layout for Tuscola’s golf course.

Tuscola resident Charlie Kohlbecker was the guest of honor at a surprise retirement party held Dec. 28 at Kaskaskia Country Club, hosted by wife Hazel and his ten children.

C&M Video winners in the recent 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway were Brad Deheart, Jonathan Chadbourn, Allan Shonk, Grace Dick, Troy Rund, Verna Day, Erin Alexander, Kandi Lane, Amy Seibold, Brent Higgins, Matt Chappell, and Linsey Glifford.

The Journal (formerly the Tuscola Review) was entering its 116th year in the newspaper business with the dawning of 1991.

After a two-year hiatus from the motorcycle racing scene, Tuscola’s Bruce Robinson made a major splash in his rookie year of car racing by placing 14th in the nation out of 774 racers in 1990 final point standings of the Modified Midget Association.

Forty years ago

January 6, 1981

Philip Linzy Postlewait was born at 8:06 a.m. January 2, 1981, the 6 lb. 14 1/2 oz. son of Richard and Winona Postlewait being the first baby of the new year at Jarman Hospital.

The first person to announce candidacy for the office of mayor of Tuscola was 29-year-old Clarence Snyder, owner of Clarence’s Smoke Shop and Sandwich in downtown Tuscola.

Even with the help of a sparking second half by center John Murray, Tuscola couldn’t overcome an effective Monticello offense and lost its second conference game of the season 69-54. Murray scored 18 points in the second half, all under the basket, and finished with 26 for the game. Unity, the last of the Okaw Valley teams left in the holiday tournament to play, finally fell victim in the semifinal round of the Land of Lincoln Tournament at Riverton. The Rockets dropped a 69-50 decision Dec. 30.

Fifty years ago

December 31, 1971

An application for a liquor license was filed by Harry Little, who was going to buy the Hotel Douglas and wanted to start serving alcohol in the dining room of the hotel.

Tuscola High School recipients of the DAR-SAR Good Citizen Awards this year were Johne Huber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huber; and Randy Eaton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Eaton.

Three auxiliary policemen were added to the Tuscola Police Dept. force. They included James Pohlig, William Rogers and Curt McDaniel. The men would be paid $2 per hour anytime they were called to duty.

Tuscola eased by Pana 74-70 in the second game of the opening round of the Paris Holiday Tournament. Jon Surma had 32 points, followed by Larry Ring with 17 and Dave Snyder with 11. The Warriors then went on to present Coach Bill Burress with a much appreciated birthday present, by advancing to the championship round of the tourney with a 82-62 win over Mt. Zion in semi-final play.