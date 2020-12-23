Wanda M. Adkisson

Wanda Maxine “Blondie” Adkisson, 93, of Sullivan, formerly of Tuscola and Atwood, passed away 1:32 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Blondie was born October 24, 1927, in Moonshine; the daughter of Elvie and Daisey (Yelton) Chapman. She married Earl M. “Skeezix” Adkisson on October 28, 1945, in Moonshine; he preceded her in death in July of 2008. She was an airplane pilot and avid volunteer for the Airpower Museum. She was a great cook and she said her greatest accomplishment was raising four boys.

Blondie is survived by her sons, William (Liz) Adkisson of Wimberley, TX, Ronald Adkisson of Tuscola, Dennis (Connie) Adkisson of Alvin, TX, and Steve (Kathy) Adkisson of Hammond. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

No services will be held, memorials may be made to the Airpower Museum; 22001 Blue Grass Rd. Ottumwa, IA, 52501

McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com