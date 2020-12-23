Tuscola Odd Fellows scholarship avaliable

Tuscola Odd Fellows Lodge #316 wishes to announce that the Illinois Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, one of the world’s oldest fraternal organizations dedicated to service for the betterment of mankind while having a good time, has funds available for several scholarship awards during the 2021/2022 school year for students who are residents of Illinois.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need and scholastic ability. Students with a GPA of “C” or above, are citizens of the United States and Illinois residents, and are planning to attend an accredited college or trade school will be considered.

Students interested may obtain a scholarship application by visiting www.IOOF-IL.org under “Forms”.

To qualify, applications must be fully completed and received by March 1, 2021. Please allow ample mail delivery time so it doesn’t arrive after the cut off date of March 1st.