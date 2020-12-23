Sherrill J. Shunk

Sherrill Jean Shunk, 81, of Tuscola, formerly of Villa Grove and Arthur, IL, passed away on Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 at Mattoon Health Care Center.

She was born Sherrill Jean Cook on April 2, 1939, to parents Roy & Wanda Cook (Stipp) and grew up in rural Villa Grove. Sherrill graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1957.

She married Donald “Ray” Shunk on December 1, 1962. He survives. They recently celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary.

Sherrill is also survived by her two sons, David Shunk and Seth (Kate) Shunk, and her beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Erin and Tucker Shunk, all of Villa Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger Cook. Sherrill also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

Sherrill worked at Carle Hospital before she was married, then helped her husband on their farm. She also worked part time at the Camargo Township District Library. After Ray & Sherrill retired from farming in the early 1990’s, they relocated to Arthur, IL where they opened their store, “Our Antiques.” Sherrill was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Villa Grove, and also attended Arthur Mennonite Church after they moved to Arthur.

