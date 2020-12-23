Back in the Day 12-23-20

Ten years ago

December 29, 2010

Many community organizations and businessess got in the community spirit with donations to BETHS Place and Help-A-Child.

Lindsay Troike was named the Rotary December Student of the Month. Troike is the daughter of Carl and Deb Troike and had a 3.93 GPA.

Hannah M. Kremitzi and John H. Meyers exchanged vows in a secret ceremony on December 3, 2010 at the Douglas County Courthouse.

The Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team continued their winning streak with a 55-33 victory against Tri-County.

Tuscola Warriors football award winners this year included Cody Shelmadine (MVP), Jack Leonard (Most Valuable Defensive Lineman), T.J. Onstott (Dietrich/Huber Tackle Award), Trace Quinn (Most Valuable Offensive Lineman), and Robert Lopez (Most Improved).

2010-2011 Warriorettes included Rachel Pflum, Jami Knight, Sarah McCrory, Taylor Harris, Kaitlyn Carter, Kylie Amick, Rachel Craddock, Kristin Dickens, Lexi Wasiloski, Alex Brown, Becky Hemmer, and Chloe Kerns.

Twenty years ago

December 26, 2000

Courthouse employees enjoyed a Dec. 20 Christmas party hosted by third-floor employees. The celebration included a tribute to deceased maintenance supervisor Carl Ottolini, and a special guest presentation to probation office administration assistant Debbie Reed.

Little Alex Wilson needed the help of dad John to take home the giant Christmas stocking filled with goodies as the lucky winner of Sav-Mor Pharmacy’s annual drawing.

Mryon and Kathleen Kocher of Tuscola and Thomas and Sarafina Gasior of Woodridge were proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Sarah and Patrick.

The Lady Warriors posted a “very big win” according to Coach Brian Bradshaw with their 43-29 victory over rival Arcola. In balanced scoring attack, Aja Kohlbecker and Lauren Huber led with 10 points, Jenny Mosely had nine, and Marissa McCumber contributed eight.

Thirty years ago

December 25, 1990

A tax hike looked to be the only chance the Douglas County Cooperative Extension Service office had to stay open. The county board voted to put a tax referendum, raising the tax for Extension from two cents to five cents per $100 assessed value, on the April 2 ballot.

The Raymond Harned home, at 508 Southland Circle Drive, won in the Traditional category in the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce holiday lighting contest.

Tuscola’s Lady Warriors could not find the bottom of the net from the field, or from the charity stripe, as they dropped a 56-40 decision to the Lady Bulldogs of Bement in the second round of the Ladies Little Okaw Valley Tournament.

The Tuscola Warriors continued to perplex hoop fans with their schizophrenic personality as they went 2-2 at the St. Leader Classic last week. They placed fourth in the eight-team round-robin pool tourney.

Forty years ago

December 30, 1980

Tuscola IGA owner Jerry Scribner presented a check for $7,600 to the City of Tuscola to help defray the cost of traffic signals on Route 36 and Embarras Street fronting the grocery store.

Karen Maire Kalmar of Tuscola became the bride of Anthony Scala of Norridge in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 20 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. The couple was making their first home in Elmwood Park.

The Douglas County Board recently received notification from USI/National Distillers and Chemical Corporation that Tuscola was still under consideration as the site for the company’s proposed ethanol plant.

Fifty years ago

December 24, 1970

Four people were injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident that occured the afternoon of Dec. 21 along Route 36 near USI. A chemical truck leaking acid onto the wet pavement resulted in a heavy vapor cloud, blinding the driver of a car that hit the truck.

Tuscola High School was evacuated at 2:04 p.m. Monday when school secretary Mildred Grubb received a bomb threat by telephone. No bomb was found, the students and staff returned to the classrooms at 2:40 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Rowe of Tuscola announced the engagement of their daughter, Sara, to Charles Homles of Tuscola. A June wedding was being planned.

Tuscola shot a sizzling .507 while disposing of conference rival Sullivan in an 87-61 victory that saw Warrior Jon Surma and Redskin Russ Sanders each contributed 31 points for their respective teams.