Denny R. Ard

Denny Ray Ard, 63 of Tuscola, IL formerly of Gary, IN passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola, IL. Rev. Joe Carter will officiate. Burial was in the VanVoorhis Cemetery in Hindsboro, IL. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. It was asked that all followed social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Denny was born on November 30, 1957 in Gary, IN. He was a son of Ora Ralph and Sarah Retha (Lewis) Ard.

He is survived by two children, Sara Ard of San Diego, CA and her mother, Jeri Grant, and Danny Ray Jongsma of Englewood, FL, twin grandchildren, six siblings, Janetta Adams and her husband Lonnie of La Crosse, IN, Tom Ard and his wife Brenda of Valparaiso, IN, Larry Ard and his wife Peggy of TN, Gary Ard and his wife Bev of Charleston, IL, Sheila Jones of Tuscola, IL and Ted Ard and his wife Cindy of Hindsboro, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, fiancé, Toni Jolley, two sisters, Virginia Daugherty and Mae Williams, two brothers, James “Jimbo” Ard and DeWayne Ard, two nephews, Timothy Ralph Ard, and James Dale Williams and one niece, Doreen Kay Sanders.

Denny was a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge.

He had worked for J.C. Sigler in Tuscola, IL and later for Brad Hunt Excavating.

Denny was mechanically inclined and understood the complexity of things from the inside out. He was a selfless man; he was often more concerned with the needs and wishes of others than his own. He would do anything for anyone without expecting anything in return. He was a best friend to many and was often considered one of the toughest men anyone had ever met.