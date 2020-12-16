Back in the Day 12-16-20

Ten years ago

December 22, 2010

Michael Smith was offered the Tuscola Superintendent position. Smith said in the December board meeting that he was “looking forward to joining the district and working with the students of Tuscola.

Ernest Bartholomew of Arthur would be joining the Douglas County Board to represent District 1 following Chob Edmundson’s early retirement from the board.

1999 TCHS graduate turned musician/songwriter Christy Hays returned to her Tuscola roots to perform a benefit concert for BETHS Place.

Kaley Slaughter was named the Key Club Member of the Month at the December Kiwanis meeting.

This year’s Letters to Santa edition featured the Tuscola classes of Mrs. Eads, Mrs. Foster, Mrs. Hilgendorf, and Mrs. Stahler.

The Tuscola Warriors boys varsity basketball team remained undefeated following their win against Arthur.

Santa Claus made a very special stop at the Tuscola IGA to gather Christmas lists from children in the community, and some IGA employees too!

Twenty years ago

December 19, 2000

Five representatives of Champaign architectural firm Henneman Raufeisen and Associates were on hand for an update regarding construction documents and projected timetable for the new elementary school. The bidding process was to start soon.

Douglas County Farm Bureau president Gary Luth accepted a recognition plaque for the program accomplishments during 2000, calling attention to the comprehensive nature of the Farm Bureau programs.

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 101,419 deer during the 2000 firearm deer season. Douglas County hunters accounted for 218 of those.

The Tuscola stars in the Warriors’ 55-52 comeback victory over PBL in the St. Joe Classic were 5-8 Matt McCumber and 6-4 Kenny Hogue. McCumber had a career-high 22 points and also did a number on defense. Hogue recorded his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Thirty years ago

December 18, 1990

The Tuscola School Board voted to approve certification of the levy for 1991, with Superintendent Jim Voyles estimated levy at $2,540,000.

Chief Master Sergeant Vickie Graham, a former Tuscola resident, was named 1990 Air Force Journalist of the Year, an award recognizing the Air Force writer who best exemplifies the highest standards of military journalism.

The Tuscola Christmas Bureau sent out 116 gift boxes to needy area families. Organizers of this year’s Bureau were Linda Watkins, Thelma Crist and Lois McDuffee.

Tom Hawkins of Tuscola rolled the first 600 series of his career at the Western Bowl in Champaign.

Tim Smith scored 22 points to lead the Tuscola Warriors to a 69-58 victory over non-conference foe Villa Grove. The win pulled the Warriors’ record up to 3-4.

Forty years ago

December 23, 1980

Speeders in Douglas County would be having a tougher time making their way through the highways, with sheriff’s department’s recent purchase of a moving radar unit.

Jack Wetzel, partner in charge of the Tuscola office of Kemper, Fisher, Faust, Lawrence & Co., announced the name change of the accounting firm to Kemper CPA Group.

An unknown benefactor had been sending money throughout the year to be distributed among Murdock residents for the specific purpose of “making people happy.” Murdock resident Ann Reed was targeted as the person to carry out the benefactor’s wishes, and presumably was the only one privy to the identity of the generous donor.

Scholarships sponsored by the Illinois Health Improvement Association were awarded to two Eastern Illinois University students– Kathy Kalmar of Tuscola and Randy Bolin of Charleston, both health education majors.

Fifty years ago

December 17, 1970

An investigation by city police resulted in confessions of three juveniles to destroying property at Tuscola Township Cemetery. Several tombstones were moved to other sections of the cemetery, and approximately 30 tombstones were overturned, resulting in damages of over $500.

Lyle Waggoner of “The Carol Burnett Show” fame would be starring in Sullivan’s Little Theatre on the Square offering of “Boeing Boeing.”

Homes to be featured on the Candlelight Christmas Home Tour sponsored by the Tuscola Women’s Club included Mrs. Sharon Marler’s home on Holiday Drive in Parkview, Dr. and Mrs. Ricardo Izquierdo on Eldorado Drive, Mr. and Mrs. Gene Murray at 605 S. Court, Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Mathias at 107 E. Scott, and the rural home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bass.

Century Motor Sales was happy to report it could again discuss delivery dates for purchases of new GM automobiles. The car lot just received its first shipment of GM cars since mid-September, when GM workers went on strike.

Tuscola freshmen opened the 1970-71 season with a 53-47 win over Monticello last week. Phil Waters paced the locals with 20 points, and Ruby Huber and Rick Smith were in double figures as well.