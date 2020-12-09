Russell Burch, 92 of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:29 a.m. on Monday,November 30, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Graveside funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Russell was born on April 11, 1928 in Greene County, IN, to Rollie Odus and Bessie Florence (Gardner) Burch. He is survived by two daughters, Pam Henson of Charleston, IL, and April Burch (Steve Mantzke) of Camden IL, one son, Chris Burch of Tuscola, IL, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, two sisters, Joan Jacob of Bloomfield, IN, Grace Gaffney of Alto Pass, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Billy Burch, two daughters, Susie Gahlbeck and Cheryl McQueen, three brothers, Lonnie Burch, Dale Burch and Ralph Burch, and three sisters, Viola Harris, Lorene Key and Helen Jacob.

Russell served in the U.S. Army at Eielson Airforce Base in Fair Banks, Alaska, before Alaska became a state.

Russell worked as a labor foreman for English Brothers Company in Champaign for 26 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Laborers Local Union 703 in Urbana, IL.

Russell was an ordained minister, he had been the pastor at the Congregational Bible Church in Ridgeport, IN and was an ordained Cherokee Shaman. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Band of Cherokee.

Russell enjoyed working on guitars and fiddles, he made parts to repair and refurbish them, and he also enjoyed painting pictures. He was a hard worker and could fix almost anything. He was a very social person and loved visiting and talking to people. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed by all.

His favorite saying was “I’ll see you in the funny pages, I’ll be on the second page.”