Mattingly chosen as third runner-up in Homecoming Coronation Ceremony

Ashley Mattingly was chosen as third runner-up in the College of the Ozarks 2020 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2020. This year’s theme was Hard Work U.: Your Time to Shine.

Mattingly is a senior music ministries major from Tuscola, Illinois.

“The community service project was a great time to bond with the other contestants,” Mattingly said. “We made masks for Kirbyville Elementary. The best part was seeing the pictures of the students wearing our masks in the final video. Our masks may not have been perfect, but they were full of love and laughter.”

Noelle Zeller of Westcliffe, Colorado, was crowned Miss Hard Work U. Her court included first runner-up Hailey White, sophomore nursing major, of Marionville, Missouri. Second runner-up was Lauren Rhodes, senior child studies major, of Ozark, Missouri. Fourth runner-up was Alyssa Goth, junior psychology major, of Clinton, Missouri.

Forty campus workstations participated in the nominations for Miss Hard Work U. Each of the 40 workstations nominated one candidate. Throughout the week of Oct. 12, votes by the student body decided the results of the top 10 candidates. The top 10 were then required to write an essay to determine who made it into the top five. Once the top five candidates were chosen, they were interviewed by a panel of judges at the Alumni Center. The essay and interview contributed to 50 percent of the cumulative score. The other 50 percent of the score was decided by the student body.

The top five candidates worked together as a group on Oct. 31 to sew masks for the students of Kirbyville Elementary in Kirbyville, Missouri. On Nov. 5, 2020, C of O crowned Miss Hard Work U. and her court based upon the previous culmination of scores and student votes.

