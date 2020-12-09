Douglas County Health Department’s COVID testing schedule for Dec. 2020

–No testing available on Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve days

December has arrived and with it, unfortunately, an uptick in local COVID-19 cases. The Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend, Douglas County Health Department received word of 30 positive COVID test results.

Drive-thru testing will continue to take place throughout the month of December on the regular schedule of Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two exceptions will be Thursdays, Dec. 24 and 31 —when no testing will be done. Location for the testing is outside of Building J600 at Tuscola Outlet Mall, between Old Navy and Vanity Fair. No appointment is necessary.

To summarize, testing will be available the following dates in December:

• Mon., Dec. 7 – Thurs.,

Dec.10

• Mon., Dec. 14 – Thurs.,

Dec.17

• Mon., Dec. 21 – Wed,

Dec. 23

• Mon., Dec. 28 – Wed.,

Dec. 30

As always, please remember to wear a face covering and have your insurance card with you at time of testing. We wish you a healthy holiday season … and the best bet to achieve that is to stay masked, stay distanced, and stay home.