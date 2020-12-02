Tim L. Adkins, 67, of Longview, IL passed away at 6:45 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.

Graveside Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Mr. Adkins was born June 21, 1953 in Heston, KY, the son of Samuel M. and Delcia M. Cross Adkins. He married Linda F. Smiley on December 11, 1971 in Lewisport, KY. She survives.

Also surviving are a son: Don (Amber) Adkins of Newman; daughter: Angela (Gaylon) Mitsdarffer of Sidney; four grandchildren: Devon (Megan) Mitsdarffer, Brianna Mitsdarffer (Nick Tarter), Kiera Riggleman and Tristan Walsh; great-grandchildren: Rolyn, Zyler, Zoey, Corbin, Cooper and Kai; two brothers: Robert Adkins of Ashmore and William Henry Adkins of Villa Grove and a sister: Linda Walters of Broadlands.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, son: Tim Adkins, brother: Danny and sisters: Joan and Sue.

Tim served his country as a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard. He retired from the Developmental Service Center in Champaign, where he worked in facility maintenance for 25 years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Wildlife Federation.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com