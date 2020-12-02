Roger D. Brewer

Roger Dale Brewer, 68 of Arcola, IL passed away at 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence.

Private services were held on Friday, November 20, 2020. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Roger was born on July 12, 1952 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Arnold Dwight and Mary Viola (Johnson) Brewer. He married Cathy D. Brannin on June 18, 2004 in Oakland, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy of Arcola, IL, two daughters, Theresa Brewer of Oakland, IL and Jeannette Brewer of Tuscola, IL, three grandchildren, Devon, Thomas and Katherine Brewer of Tennessee, four step-children, Jonathan Bell of Pensacola, FL, Adrienne Harvey and her husband Jon of Charleston, IL, Gabrielle Bragg of Carbondale, IL and Crystal Bragg of Chicago, IL, five step-grandchildren, Brock, Brody, Noah, Jonah and Meredith Harvey, and five siblings, Frank Brewer and his wife Thelma of Oakland, IL, Gordon Brewer and his wife Glenda of Wilkesboro, NC, Richard Brewer and his wife Frances of Tolono, IL, Ronald Brewer and his wife Linda of Arcola, IL and Vickie Anderson and her husband Sam of Garrett, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Roger Dale Brewer Jr.

Roger was a member of the Life Pointe Church in Arcola, IL.

He had worked at Filson Grain for many years. Roger served as a volunteer firefighter in Camargo for several years and helped area farmers.

Roger enjoyed fishing, working on cars, working puzzle books, playing cards, painting pictures, reading his bible and spending time with friends and especially his family.