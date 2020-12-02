Martha J. Reimer

Martha Jean Toland Reimer, 89, of Tuscola, IL, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Tuscola Health Care Center.

She is survived by her four children: Gerald John “Rocky” Reimer, Jr., Brenda Lucille Reimer, Jeffrey Dale Reimer and Dianne Reimer Lynch. Martha is also survived by her six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral service and the family requests no flowers.

Donations can be made in Martha’s name to the American Cancer Society or Tuscola Public Library.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family.

