Lelia J. Fonner, 84, passed away at 6:05 p.m. on November 18, 2020 at the Newman Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newman, IL.

Lelia was born on March 9, 1936 to Lewis and Lelia (Wengler) Reeder. She married William Fonner on October 3, 1954.

She is survived by three children, William Fonner of Vero Beach, FL; Eva (Donald) Gilmore of Villa Grove, and Thomas Fonner of Inverness, FL; two grandchildren, Dee Dee (Jeremy) Eveland and Crystal Rivard; two great-grandchildren, Harlee and Alli; and one sister, Barbara (Kenny) Fonner of Villa Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Louise Lecher.

Nothing made Lelia happier than to sit around with family or friends and play card games for hours and just talk. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and any Illinois sport team play.

A celebration of life for Lelia will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newman, IL.