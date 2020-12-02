Dianna K. Eiche

Dianna Kay (Riemesch) Eiche, age 76, of Tuscola, IL, formerly of Lima, OH, passed away on November 20, 2020 at home.

She was born on September 25, 1944 to Frederick and Frances (Mechling) Riemesch. On June 19, 1965, Dianna married Richard Lee Eiche in Lima, OH.

Dianna was a 1962 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima, OH. She formerly worked at D.W.G. Cigar Corporation, Shawnee Local Schools, General Audit, and Pro-Mail. She, along with Richard, spent numerous years volunteering time to Shawnee High School Marching Band, Shawnee Prizewinners 4-H club, American Red Cross, and the theatre department at Ohio State University all in Lima, and Actors Rural Theatre Company in Tuscola. Dianna was an avid reader, crocheted many afghans, enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon race, and loved her dogs and cats. Dianna lived for her family, they were her life.

Dianna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard, of Tuscola, IL, daughters Susan Valerio of Berea, KY, and Christine “Chris” (Brian) Alcorn of Tuscola, IL. Grandchildren Katherine “Katie” Tata of Lima, OH, Benjamin “Ben” (Ashley) Valerio of Decatur, IL, Sabrina Alcorn and Dillan Alcorn of Tuscola, IL, Michael “Mikey” Valerio of Kenton, OH., Richard “Richie” (Jatasha) Valerio of Piqua, OH., and Adam (Randi) Valerio of Surprise, AZ. Great-grandchildren Damien Duran, Selina Barnes, Simon Crowe, and Madison Kimmey all of Lima, OH, and Rosalee Valerio and Lucas Valerio of Decatur, IL. Brothers Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Riemesch of Kittrell, NC, and Willis “Bill” (Judy) Riemesch of Lima, OH, sister Ruth (Riemesch) Closson of Lima, OH, and many nephews, niece and their families. Dianna was preceded in death by her daughter Sheri Eiche, son-in-law Michael “Mike” Valerio, brother David Riemesch, brother-in-law Richard “Rich” Closson and her parents.

Funeral services began at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, OH. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Rev. Bryan Bucher officiated. Burial followed in Shawnee Township Cemetery in Lima.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials and donations can be made either to the family or to Shawnee Band Boosters, c/o Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Rd, Lima, OH, 45806.