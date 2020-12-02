Back in the Day 12-2-20

Ten years ago

December 8, 2010

Recently re-elected Douglas County officials were sworn into office on December 1 by Judge Michael Carroll. These included Sheriff Charlie McGrew; Treasurer Bobbi Murray; board members Marlene Lincoln, Don Munson, Chuck Knox, and Tom Glenn; and County Clerk Jim Ingram.

Elmer and Marilyn Decker celebrated fifty years of marriage with a reception of family and friends at the Villa Grove United Methodist Church. The pair were married December 18, 1960.

The Tuscola community gave the holidays a warm welcome with Christmastown celebrations held over the weekend. Festivities included a 5K Santa Chase, Breakfast with Santa at the Douglas County Museum, children’s activities at Tuscola Public Library, a community vendor fair, and so much more!

North Ward students held their yearly Christmas concert to kick off the holiday season!

The Eighth Grade Lady Hornets claimed the Regional Basketball Tournament Championship. This year’s team was coached by Beth Pugh and Bart Brewer and included Amber Tabeling, Kaleigh Smith, Kylie Bell, Morgan Little, Michelle VanCleave, Lani Little, Grace Hardwick, Maria Meyer, Taylor Bosch, Noura Sutton, and Madison VanSickle.

Twenty years ago

December 5, 2000

Installation of Douglas County officers took place Dec. 1 in the courthouse. Among those sworn in by Judge Frank Lincoln were Circuit Clerk Julie Mills; State’s Attorney Diane Sipich; Coroner Joe Victor; and board members Merle Greger, Wayne Meyer, and Chob Edmundson. Greger was re-elected county board chairman at the Dec. 4 reorganization meeting. Judge Lincoln also announced the reappointment of Jeannine Garrett and appointment of Jim Lee as public defenders.

Ruth and Joe Slaughter and Gene and Leta Maloney were the grand marshals for this year’s Christmastown parade.

The Tuscola Board of Education voted unanimously to give Superintendent Jim Voyles the green light to move forward with $50,000 worth of renovations to prepare classroom space for a new ag program at the high school.

The Illinois Supreme Court denied an appeal field on behalf of death row inmate William Bradley Kirchner, upholding Kirchner’s 1998 capital conviction for the murders of Charles, Doris and Bonnie Brewer in August 1997.

The Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team opened the 2000-01 season with a 62-57 win over St. Joe-Ogden. Jared Blaudow finished with 19 points, and Ryan Bonner had 13 and Kenny Hogue contributed 12. Senior center Jenny Mosely had a team-high 22 points in the Lady Warriors’ first home contest, a 63-35 victory over Arthur-Lovington.

Thirty years ago

December 4, 1990

Newly elected county officials taking office after being sworn in were Chuck Talbott as sheriff; Rick Hackler as treasurer; Jim Ingram as county clerk; and county board members Virgil Luth, Robert Arrol, Margaret Hackett and Warren Arthur.

Douglas County residents would not have to travel as far for x-rays, ultrasounds and other radiology services now that the x-ray laboratory was open for buisness at Jarman Center.

Reagan Hays of Tuscola was among Eastern Illinois University students performing with Professor Karen Sanders Dec. 1 in the second of three recitals featuring educational and advanced piano music by living American women composers.

Three games into the young season, the Tuscola Warriors found themselves with a 1-2 slate and in the midst of a very tough portion of the schedule. Andrew Lincoln popped in 20 points in the 58-37 season-opening victory over Unity.

Forty years ago

December 9, 1980

The Douglas County Board elected J. Milas Thomas chairman at a special meeting held recently. He replaced former chairman Harold Hackett.

Two Tuscola teens escaped injury when the car they were riding in stalled on a railroad track and was rammed by an Amtrak train. Jeffrey Bailey and Penny Naive were trying to push the car off the tracks on Hayes Road when an Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph struck the car and carried it for a mile before coming to a stop.

Seven TCHS students named Illinois State Scholars included Dee Ann Bates, Lynn Boyce, Carolyn Boyer, Anita Hartman, Steve Kalmar, Rick Mooday, and Gary Wallace.

October production at two Douglas COunty mines totaled 220,813 tons, according to the Department of Mines and Minerals. The two mines currently employed 756 people.

Fifty years ago

December 3, 1970

Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company received authorization earlier this month to proceed with testing and development of a new underground ground storage field in Douglas and Champaign counties. Cost of the project was expected to be about $13 million.

Approximately $1,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of clothing, jewelry, and other items were taken from Four Seasons Department Store sometime Monday evening.

Over 500 youngsters were on hand to greet Santa upon his arrival in Tuscola Saturday afternoon. St. Nick made his appearance aboard an antique fire truck, with TFD Chief Dennis Dietrich serving as chauffeur.

The Tuscola Warriors shocked Mattoon (and themselves) by pulling off an 86-83 victory over the Green Wave. The Warriors, sparked by an outstanding 33-point effort on the part of senior forward Jon Surma, never trailed.