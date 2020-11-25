Rose M. Lubitz

Rose Marie Marler Lubitz, 87, entered eternity on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Rose and her twin, John Francis, were born to Frank M. and Marie L. Jenkins Marler in Tuscola on Dec 5, 1932.

Rose attended Tuscola schools and followed her two older brothers, Frank Wayne and Charles Dean, to Illinois State Normal University (now ISU), majoring in Physical Education and later receiving her master’s degree in education there. At ISU she participated in the Women’s Recreation Association, Women’s Physical Education Club, and cheerleading, as well as field hockey, basketball, softball, and golf.

After graduation, she taught PE for grade levels 5 to 8, middle school, and then at Aurora West High School in Aurora, IL. There she wrote the school’s Title IX Girls’ Interscholastic Sports Proposal, which was accepted by the school board. After Aurora West, Rose served on the Western Accreditation Evaluation teams to Illinois schools and initiated organized high school girls’ gymnastics workshops led by gymnastics specialists.

Rose met her husband, Donald Lubitz, at Phantom Lake YMCA/YWCA camp in Wisconsin. The couple married in 1974 and made their home in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Don was employed after military service. Rose returned to teaching at private schools in Honolulu, and taught summer senior citizen exercise classes for Straub Hospital and enrichment classes at Kamehameha Schools with dear friend, Jodilynn Timtim Kroph. Rose and Don always remembered their Midwest roots and values in their work.

Rose gave God the glory for her life and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant twin brother, John Francis; husband Don Lubitz; brothers Frank Wayne and Charles Dean; and nephew Noel.

She is survived by nieces and nephews Carolyn (Troy) Wolfe of Henning; Brian (Kristine) Marler of Atwood; Elizabeth (Phil) Smith of Champaign; Heather Marler of Hillsboro; Tina (Noel) Marler of Odessa, FL; and David (Julie) Marler of Decatur; sister-in-law and dear friend, Sharon Spomer; great-nephews and nieces in Illinois, Florida and Texas; and cousins in Indiana, California, and the Carolinas.

A celebration of life will be held privately with family, followed by burial in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Deal from Tuscola United Church of Christ officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meals program.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com