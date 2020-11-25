Lewis Melton

Lewis “Keith” Melton, 82, of Villa Grove, IL, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Keith was born to Lewis Henry and Lyla May Melton on Nov. 2, 1938. He married V. Sharon Melton on May 24, 1958.

He is Survived by his children, Robin Crawley of Henderson, NV, ReGina (Bill) Sims of Boca Raton, FL, Richard Keith (Lisa) Melton of Seattle, WA, and Renee’ (Larry) Vermillion of Huntingtown, MD; seven grandchildren, Billy (Emily) Sims, Seth Crawley, Kara (Jake) Sims Platt, Jordan (Haley) Vermillion, Ryan Saltz, Jena Saltz, and Jaden Vermillion; two great-grandchildren, twins Will and Zoey Sims; and two siblings, Marlene Jacobs and Tom Baker.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Melton; and two sisters, Joyce Gabbard and Teena Dobbs.

Keith served in the U.S. Army and retired from the University of Illinois in Vet. Medicine. He was an avid golfer, little league coach for many years, and served as an umpire. He was also involved in the startup of the Villa Grove Booster Club. He enjoyed attending Villa Grove football, basketball, and softball.

The most important thing to Keith was his family. He loved being a dad, grandfather, brother, and friend to many people.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held in August 2021, details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asks that donations be made to the Villa Grove Booster Club (400 N. Sycamore Villa Grove, IL 61956). Please write on memo of check “Keith Melton”.