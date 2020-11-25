Barbara C. Bosch, 87, of Villa Grove, IL passed away Monday (November 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 2, 1933 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Silver) Reed. Barb graduated from Unity High School. She attended business college and was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. She married Thomas L. Bosch on February 2, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bongard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 3 sisters, Marjorie Shaw, Patricia Warner, and Mary Beth McMurry.

She is survived by three children, Kathryn (Terry) Stierman of Kingwood, TX, Steve of Columbia, MO, and Joey (Mark) Adomaitis of Plainfield, IL. Additionally, surviving are five grandchildren, Beth, Bryan (Julie), Kristin, Megan, and Julia, and one great grandchild Madeleine.

Barb worked at the Hillard Agency for over 20 years. She was a member of the Villa Grove VFW Women’s Auxiliary and served as president for two years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting state national parks, and spending time with family.

Graveside services were held at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bongard, IL at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.