Back in the Day 11-25-20

Ten years ago

December 1, 2010

The Tuscola Women’s Club invited residents “Home for the Holidays” with their annual house walk to feature the homes of Jan Chappell, Kevin and Stephanie Kauffman, Bruce Wood, Al and Deb Follett, and Kip and Karen Mecum.

Anthony Morrison was named the November Rotary Student of the Month at TCHS. Morrison is the son of Peggy and Todd Raney, maintained a 4.0 GPA, and served as class president all four years.

Bernard “Gene” Strole and Judy Brinkley Strole celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The pair were married December 3, 1960 at a small church in Newton.

International students from Chicago universities took part in the Paris International Thanksgiving Fellowship and stayed with families in the Tuscola/Arcola area this year for Thanksgiving to meet everyday Americans and experience an American home.

The Tuscola Warriors football season didn’t get the ending they’d hoped for, with a 47-14 State Championship loss to Lerna-Winslow.

Twenty years ago

November 28, 2000

Ray and Kay Kingery of Ray and Kay Auto Supply in Tuscola were holding a liquidation sale in preparation for their retirement. Ray Kingery had been in the buisness for 37 years, and the couple was planning to travel when the store’s inventory was sold out.

It was with sincere regret that Tuscola city council members accepted the resignation of Linda Watkins as city treasurer, effective Dec. 4, 2000. Watkins was leaving the post to accept a job offer with Schrock’s.

The cast and crew of “School Sells Out” recently enjoyed a successful run at North Ward auditorium Nov. 16-19. The TCHS Drama Club offering, an original script written and directed by Shane Pangburn, was chosen by a panel of independent reviewers to be presented at the Illinois State High School Theatre Festival in January.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Hector of Tuscola was selected as a semifinalist in the 2001 Miss Illinois Teen USA pageant taking place Nov. 24-26 in Schaumburg.

The Lady Warriors posted a record 2-1 record in the Mt. Zion Holiday Tournament, coming back to earn the consolation bracket championship.

Senior football standout Kenny Hogue had, by the end of his fourth football season, rushed for 2,991 yards, caught passes for 772 yards, scored 382 points, and was credited with 303 total tackles and two interceptions. Fellow senior Andrew Parker set the school’s all-time tackle record with 376 total stops, breaking the old mark of 360 set by Fred Wakefield.

Thirty years ago

November 27, 1990

Tuscola High School officials were researching an upgrade to its current computer systems and curriculum computer systems and curriculum. TCHS Principal Mike Damler said his goal would be to have a network system with a 20-terminal system.

Toni Lianne Travis, daughter of Bob and Nancy Travis of Tuscola, would become the bride of Jonathan Andrew Little, son of Jim and Kaye Little of Tuscola, on Feb. 16, 1991.

Private Shannon Clarkson graduated recently from advanced individual training at Fort McClellan, Ala. She received the Top Gun award for firing a perfect score with the 9-mm pistol and a .38-calibre pistol.

Kendra Blaudow was named to the All-Tournament team in the Lady Braves Classic held in Mt. Zion over the Thanksgiving holiday. The junior scored 98 points in the five games Tuscola competed in, and connected on 20 of 24 free throws, including a streak of 16 in a row.

Forty years ago

December 2, 1980

Chuck Holmes recently became the 50th member of the Tuscola Rotary Club. He was just named plant manager of the two Littelfuse plants in Tuscola.

Soprano Andrea Huber, daughter of Bill and Suze Huber of rural Tuscola, was one of three Illinois Wesleyan University music students to be awarded an “honor recital.” Students are accorded this audition-based honor for outstanding musicianship and high academic achievements.

Robert Hinton of rural Tuscola underwent surgery at Memorial Hospital in Springfield and was recovering from severe burns on his legs. Hinton received the burns about a week ago when his clothing caught fire while he was tending a brush fire at his home.

In the super-sectional gymnastics meet held at Eureka College, the Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics girls came away with a substantial amount of ribbons and trophies. Angie Kerns of Tuscola had the top score for the 9- to 11-year old group, giving her the first place All-Around medal for the day. Other Tuscola gymnasts competing at the meet included Tracy Bierman, Leigh Ann Jolley, Lisa Alexander, and Kristin Ray.

Fifty years ago

December 10, 1970

Perry Stackhouse was elected vice president in charge of the agriculture department at the First National Bank & Trust of Tuscola.

The oath of office was administered Dec. 7 to county officials elected in the Nov. 3 election. Sworn in were Fred Hausmann as sheriff, Gene Miller as treasurer, and Frieda Morris as county clerk.

The opening of Interstate 57 between Tuscola and Pesotum suffered a three-day setback when members of the Illinois Environmental Control Dept. threatened the McCarthy Improvement Co. of Iowa with a $1,000-a-day fine for polluting the atmosphere with smoke from the asphalt plant.

Lyle Waggoner, a regular on The Carol Burnett Show, was currently starring at Little Theatre on the Square’s holiday show entitled “Boeing Boeing.”