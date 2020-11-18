Mary K. Ryan

Mary Kay Ryan, 90, of Tuscola, IL passed away on November 10, 2020 at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL.

Due to concerns of COVID, private family services will be held with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tolono. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mary Kay was born on November 21, 1929 in Decatur, IL the daughter of James and Ruth Grennan Ducey. She married James Ryan on September 3, 1949 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Seymour, IL, and together they raised four children.

Mary Kay is survived by three of her children: Dennis (Michele) Ryan of Roswell, NM; Ruthann (Dan) Ryan Whobrey of Savoy and Mary Jo (Dwight) Ryan Dunn of Tuscola; six grandchildren: Jason, Adam (Tina), Emily (Josh Tomlin), Eric (Christine Mayland-Perkins) Whobrey, Corey and Mikayla Dunn; four great-grandchildren: Julia Caldas-Cox, Liam Whobrey, Elias and Rainier Tomlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; a son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and her brother, Gene Ducey.

Mary Kay graduated from Tolono High School in 1947. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, the Women of the Moose and a lifetime member of the Douglas County Museum.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or Tuscola Health Care Center Activity Fund.

