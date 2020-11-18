Elena E. Scott

Elena Elsa Scott, 67, of Arcola, IL passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Per family wishes no services will be held at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Elena was born on August 8, 1953 in Naga City in the Philippines. She was a daughter of Antonio and Consolacion (Tayo) Anier. She married Alan Wayne Scott on July 1, 1972 in Olongapo City, Philippines.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Scott of Arcola, IL, two sons, Anthony Scott of Arcola, IL and Ivan Scott of Arcola, IL, three grandchildren, Hayden Ethan Scott, Lilliahna Anier Scott and Eleanor Rose Scott, and siblings, Lolita, Julieto (deceased), Miguel, Norma, Maria, Gualberto (deceased), Loreto, Felix, Bernardo, Oscar, Elena, Rogelio.

Elena retired from Herff Jones in 2015 with over 20 years of service. She had most recently been working as a hostess at Denny’s in Tuscola, IL.

Elena enjoyed playing “Bingo”, she was a talented musician, playing the guitar and was a wonderful singer. She collected angel figurines, enjoyed fishing, coffee time with her friends and spending time with her family.