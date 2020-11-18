Douglas County responds to train accident outside of Cabot Corp.

On November 11, 2020 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person vs. train accident located at Cabot Corporation, 700E U.S. Highway 36, Tuscola, Illinois. Douglas County Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a deceased male in his 30’s.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

Coroner Heather Skinner later identified the man as 35-year-old Brandon Warnick, of Assumption.

Skinner said the crash is still under investigation by Watco. Keith Collier, vice president of the railroad, said they are working with the Federal Railroad Administration and internal investigators.