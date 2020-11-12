William T. Gabbard

William “Tron” T. Gabbard, 54, of Covington, IN died at 9:30 a.m. on November 3, 2020 at home.

Tron was born on September 29, 1966 in Champaign to William and Joyce (Baker) Gabbard.

He is survived by his father, Bill Gabbard of Villa Grove; one daughter, Breanna Gensler of Tuscola; three step children, Bruce, Blake, Blade-Jack; three grandchildren, Haydyn, Hudson, and Campbell; and one brother, Troy (Renee) Gabbard of Mahomet.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Gabbard; and a brother, Trevin Gabbard.

Tron was a devoted and proud owner of Payton’s BBQ in Veedersburg, IN. He loved to cook and everything he made was delicious. He also loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys fan. But over everything, Tron loved his kids and family dearly.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Villa Grove Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Conner officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the Riley Children’s Foundation.