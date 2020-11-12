Tuscola Superintendent announces new COVID-19 case in two schools

Good Afternoon,

November 4, 2020 – I am writing to inform you that an individual at East Prairie and TCHS tested positive. The Douglas County Health Department will be in contact with any person who is identified as being in close contact.

If you need further information regarding COVID and schools, there is a FAQ published by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The web address is www.isbe.net/Document/IDPH-School-FAQs.pdf. This document covers many different scenarios for school districts. Thank you again for your support of the school district as we move forward toward Christmas Break.

Have a great day!

Sincerely,

Gary Alexander, Superintendent