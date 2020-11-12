This week in Villa Grove football history

By Tony Hooker

All good things must come to an end, and so it is with our season-long recap of Blue Devil football teams from the past. This week, our final team to still be alive, the 1990 squad, fell to a big bad Dupo rushing attack.

1970

Finished season as Okaw conference champion with a record of 6-2.

1980

Finished fourth in the Little Okaw with a record of 6-3. They lost by one point to eventual class 1A state champion Atwood Hammond, and would likely have made a nice run in the playoffs if given the chance.

1990

Dupo took advantage of two VG turnovers in the second quarter to turn a 7-7 battle into a 27-7 half time lead, and never looked back as they cruised to a 40-13 win in the IHSA class 2A quarterfinals. Dupo, which would lose in the semifinals the following week to Gillespie, rushed for 356 yards and 23 first downs in a dominant effort. The Blue Devils got an 8-yard touchdown from Eric Sigler and Aaron Johnson scored from 13 yards out for VGHS, which ended the season with a record of 9-3.

2000

Season ended with a record of 3-6

2010

Season ended with an overtime loss in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The Blue Devils finished with a record of 8-2.