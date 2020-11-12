Andy Wilcox, 42, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Arcola, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.

Andy was born on February 4, 1978 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Thomas F. Wilcox and Anna Beachy.

Survivors include his fiancé: Lynn Smith of Decatur, mother: Anna Wilcox of Atwood, sons; Blaze Rich, Ryder Rich, River Rich, Jackson Wilcox and a son soon to be born: Tristan Andrew Wilcox, brothers: Randy Wilcox of Atwood, Robert (Leanna) Wilcox of Mattoon, sisters: Robin (Jason) Amacher of Atwood and Kim Onilogbo of New Salem.

He was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held at this time. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

