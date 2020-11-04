This week in Villa Grove football history

By Tony Hooker

Only two teams remain alive in our historical recap of Villa Grove football.

1970

Season concluded with a record of 6-2, tied for Okaw Conference championship

1980

Season concluded with a record of 6-3

1990

Round 0ne

The Blue Devils made the short trek to Unity high school a profitable one on Wednesday night, the first round of the IHSA class 2A state football playoffs, by defeating the hosts 28-12. Aaron Johnson scored a trio of touchdowns, (1,2,1) and Eric Sigler scored on a nine-yard jaunt and kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Blue Devils. One of the key plays of the game came in the third quarter with the Grovers clinging to a 12-6 lead. Chris Vandeventer found Kevin Kietzman for 17 yards on fourth and 16 to keep a scoring drive alive.

Round Two

Villa Grove used a strong offense and opportunistic defense to defeat Casey Westfield 41-14 in their second road contest of the playoffs. Chris Vandeventer pilfered three passes, and Dylan Cooper and Jeremy Jones each had picks, and Kevin Hazard and Mike Waltrip recovered fumbles for the Devils, who handed the Warriors their first defeat of the season. Offensively, Aaron Johnson led the way, scoring three touchdowns. Eric Sigler added a seven-yard run, and Vandeventer had a 65-yard TD pass to Waltrip and returned his third interception of the game 75 yards for a score.

2000

Season Concluded with a record of 3-6

2010

The Blue Devils saw their season end in a 29-28 overtime loss to Red Hill. Jesse Shrum scored a pair of touchdowns, Eric Douglas had a one-yard TD dive and Earvin Westray returned a punt 65-yards to paydirt for the Blue Devils. Shrum scored first in OT and Cody Miller added the extra point to stake the Devils to a 28-21 lead, but Red Hill scored on third and four and sent the field goal unit on for the tie. After VG coach Chad Musselman elected to call timeout to ice the kicker, the Salukis changed plans and went for the deciding two point conversion for the win. The Devils season ended with a record of 8-2.