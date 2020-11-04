Martha Crane, Martha’s story begins September 2, 1929, on Timber Road at the family farm of Ray and Lela Allen in Newman, Illinois. Born the youngest to six siblings, five brothers and one sister (all deceased) she learned family values from a young age. Timber Road was her life. Her history. She attended Winkler Schoolhouse and around the bend of Timber Road, she became a life-long member of Wesley Chapel Church, and a member of the Wesley Chapel Community Club. On Sunday mornings you could find Martha sitting behind the keys of the organ at Wesley Chapel until well past her 90th birthday. She loved serving God and her country through her music, and the hymns she so beautifully played, will resound within the church and the hearts of those who listened forever.

Martha loved her country and the veterans of her family and community. As a true Patriot, she devoted sixty-one years to the American Legion Auxiliary. Martha could be found in the town square, rain or shine, handing out poppies raising money for our vets. For Memorial Day, she would help other church members make beautiful graveside bouquets for the veterans buried in Albin Cemetery behind the Chapel. Martha left to be with our Savior on October 24, 2020, her legacy of love for God and her country lives on through her family.

Martha enjoyed playing many musical instruments including the accordion, which she learned to play in her late seventies. She enjoyed gardening, canning, painting, baking cookies for everyone, and she could beat just about anyone at a game of Skip-Bo.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Claude Crane of Newman, IL and her children Ken (Amie) Fernandes of Tuscola, IL, Marsha Fernandes of Lincoln, IL and John (Tammy) Crane of Bloomington, IN. She was blessed with six grandchildren, and was given the nickname of “GG” in 1999 when she became great- grandma to the first of nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Joines Funeral Home of Newman, Illinois. The funeral was at the Joines Funeral Home (Newman) Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a visitation prior at 9 a.m. She was interned at GAR Cemetery in Homer, Illinois. Masks were required. Dinner followed at the American Legion in Newman. All were welcome!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Chapel Church, or the American Legion Post 201 both in Newman.