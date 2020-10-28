This week in Villa Grove football history

By Tony Hooker

This week was a tough one for the Blue Devils squads of the past, as they only managed to win one game.

1970

Season concluded as Okaw Conference Champs

1980

Bucked by Broncos

The Devils fell to Cerro Gordo 46-18 in their final contest of the season, before the playoffs expanded to include all teams with winning records. Phil Wegeng rushed for 86 yards and two TD’s on 24 carries to pace the VG offense. Ken Schwengel added a one-yard TD plunge of his own, and Tony Hooker recovered a fumble in his last game as a Blue Devil. Steve Waymire led the Devils defensively, with nine solos and five assists.

1990

The Blue Devils warmed up for the IHSA playoffs by pounding Palestine 50-0. Aaron Johnson rushed for 159 yards and three scores, Eric Sigler added a pair of touchdown runs of his own, QB Chris Vandeventer took one 35 yards for a score, and Dylan Cooper scored his first varsity TD from nine yards out to cap the Devils scoring.

2000

The Blue Devils saw their season come to a close with a 22-13 loss to Arthur Lovington. Rod Alexander had 94 yards on 14 carries and scored on a Jason Eversole to Vinny Thomas to Alexander flea flicker that covered 38 yards. Alexander also had 16 tackles and JR Wilcoxen added ten as the seniors saw their careers come to an end with a 3-6 record.

2010

The Blue Devils saw their undefeated season and hopes for an LOVC crown come up short by the smallest of margins as they fell to Oakland 35-34 in overtime. Eric Douglas threw TD passes to Caleb Palmer (46 yards) and Sean Cler (10 yards), Jesse Schrum rushed for two TDs and Earvin Westray scored on a 31-yard scamper with 29 seconds remaining, but a bad snap doomed the conversion attempt and sent the game to overtime. VG scored on their first play of the extra session, but the extra point attempt was wide, and when Oakland’s extra point attempt was true, the Devils went home in second place in the LOVC.