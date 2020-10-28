Myron G. Pangburn

Myron Glen Pangburn, 93, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Visitation was held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL

Masonic Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday with funeral services following where Rev. Ralph Deal officiated. Burial with military rites accorded will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Myron was born on January 5, 1927 near Nip and Tuck, rural Douglas County, IL, the son of John and Lorena Davis Pangburn. He married Nola M. Haskin on October 14, 1945 in Charleston, IL. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2014.

Survivors include his children: Mike (Linda) Pangburn of Camargo, John (Diane) Pangburn of Tuscola and Cheryl (Mike) Elder of Cantonment, FL, grandsons: John (Cindy) Elder, Matt (Erin) Pangburn, Steve (Suzanna) Pangburn and Shane (Jennifer) Pangburn, granddaughter: Lisa (Josh) Fenton, great-grandchildren: Alison Pangburn, Mac Fenton, Lincoln Pangburn, Gwen Pangburn, Michael Wain Elder, Tara Elder, Katie Elder and Ezra Pangburn, brother: Charles Pangburn of Mattoon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Josh Elder, brother; Marshall Floyd Pangburn, and sisters: Helen Henry, Erma Reed and Alice Koberlein.

Myron rode his pony to Pleasant Grove School near Hugo prior to graduating from Villa Grove High School in 1944. He served his country in the US Navy on board the USS Chicago during World War II

Myron farmed from 1950 until 1958. He worked at USI Chemical Company and started working for Standard Oil Company in 1959. He then started Pangburn Oil Company in 1974, which continued to operate until both of his son’s retired.

He was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ, American Legion Post #27, 50-year member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge #729 and past master and 50-year member of the Tuscola Masonic Lodge #332, AF & AM.

Myron enjoyed fishing, going to Florida in the wintertime, tractor shows, dancing which included square dancing, antiquing and snowmobiling.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola United Church of Christ.

