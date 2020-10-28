Eugene Boyer

Eugene “Baird” Boyer, 91 of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcola, IL. Father Angel Sierra officiated. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The family requires you follow all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Baird was born on April 25, 1929 in Moweaqua, IL. He was a son of Garold Kenneth and Sally Alida (Baird) Boyer. He married Beulah Louise Allen, she passed away on May 10, 1987 and he later married Rosemary Jacob Green on January 6, 1990 in Arcola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Arcola, IL, children, Steven W. Boyer and his wife Irene of Springfield, IL and Alan W. Boyer and his wife Ellen of Decatur, IL, Dennis Green of Tuscola, IL, Doug Green of Hindsboro, IL, Daron Green of Arcola, IL, Kenneth Green and his wife Lynn of Camargo, IL and Marcy Green and her spouse Gil of Seattle, WA, seven grandchildren, Tyler Boyer and his wife Holly, Kathleen (Katie) Mohler and her husband Jonathan, Sarah Reece Medina, Angie Thomas and her husband Travis, Andy Green, Justin Green and Nicole Stewart and her husband John, 13 great-grandchildren, Nora, Anna Belle, Jonathan, Gabrille, Kaylee, Jada, Chente, Laci, Liam, Lorelie, Luna, Keegan, and Rian, and two brothers, Richard Boyer and his wife Dorothy of Arcola, IL and Robert Boyer and his wife Marilyn of Bethany, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Beulah and a daughter, Kathryn Reece.

Baird was a 1947 graduate of Bethany High School and attended Mulliken University for one year and Eastern Illinois University for one year and then entered the Korean War for two years and was a guard at Fort Knox Gold Depository.

Baird helped build the Mt. Zion, Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was very active in the Dalton City American Legion, Decatur Knights of Columbus and he started the Men’s Auxiliary at Arcola to help women. He was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcola, Dalton City American Legion

Baird had worked at AE Stahleys for 17 years and retired from the Mt. Zion post office in 1988 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed collecting toy soldiers, and he collected the biggest snoopy figurines and at Christmas he would make his very own Snoopy Christmas Tree.

Memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcola, IL and Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion, IL.