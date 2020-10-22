Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boy’s Golf

One tough day on the links ended Zachary Buesing’s season as he fired a 98 at the IHSA sectional tournament, held at Tuscola’s Iron Horse golf course. His score did not allow him to advance to the state tournament in Bloomington.

High School Boys Cross Country

Zach Ruwe ran third in 17:25 to lead the way as the VGH cross country squad competed in the PBL invitational on October 13. Rowan Denmark-Collins continued his steady improvement on the season, running 14th in 19:10. Lukas Carey finished 20th in 20:38, Aidan Ashbrook ran 23rd in 21:08, Daniel Olson ran 25th in 21:25, Logan Chapman was 26th in 22:11 and Austin Zoch ran 33rd in 27:47.

High School Girls Cross Country

Lilli Montgomery raced to a fourth place finish in 22:36, Emma Buesing was ninth in 23:57, Hailey Stutz came 16th in 25:04, Kyleigh Price was 22nd in 26:13, and Madison Logan ended up in 23rd place with a time of 26:14.

Junior High Boys Cross Country

Strong Showing at Salt Fork

Lukas Shadwick ran first in 13:26 and teammate Kurt Zimmerman was right with him, finishing second in 13:27 at the Salt Fork Triangular on October 13. Jackson Gilles helped his teammates with a fourth place run in 14:16, Chase White was fifth in 14:41, Nolan Shadwick ran ninth in 15:55, Logan Hauersperger was 15th in 16:04, Tucker McGarigle ran 20th in 16:44, Kendrick Roy was 23rd in 18:05, Maddox Piercy finished 24th in 18:34 and Blake Davis ran 28th in 19:43.

Show Out at the IESA Sectional Meet

In any other year, the performance turned in by the boy’s cross-country team at the IESA sectional meet, held at Casey Westfield, would have earned them a trip to the state finals, but in this pandemic influenced season, it was determined that there would be no state meet, so the sectional would have to do. How did the Devils respond? By putting four boys in the top twenty and earning a second-place team finish. That’s how. Kurt Zimmerman ran second in 11:53, Lukas Shadwick was fourth in 11:59, Jackson Gilles finished in 14th place with a time of 13:10 and Chase White was 17th in 13:38. Other runners for VGJH included Nolan Shadwick in 24th place, Tucker McGarigle in 25th, and Logan Hauersperger in 27th. McGarigle and Hauersperger each recorded their PR’s in this meet.

Girls Cross Country

Stand out at Salt Fork

Eva Piercy finished 11th in 16:00 flat, Hayden Thomas ran 19th in 16:27, and Lilly-Lynn Davis ran 29th in 19:45.

Three See Finish Line at IESA Sectional

Hayden Thomas finished 13th in a season best 15:05 Eva Piercy ran 16th in 16:10 and Lilly-Lynn Thomas shaved over 30 seconds off her career best time to finish 18th in 16:29.