Lady Warriors Good and Fiscus take final swings this golf season

By Lenny Sementi

Sophomores Makenna Fiscus and Marley Good weren’t sure a few months ago that the golf season would even happen but the two sophomores were able to tee it up till the end. The duo advanced out of the Charleston Regional last week moving on to the Rochester Sectional this past Thursday where the post season ended this fall due to COVID-19 guidelines. They took their final cuts from the gold tees at the very tough 5,518-yard Rail Golf Club in Springfield

Both started their day off on the tougher of the two nines teeing it up on back hitting their first drive from the number ten-tee box. Fiscus shot a 53 going out, keeping herself in the hunt and then turned it up when she made the turn, paring two of the first four holes of her second nine. Coach Toby Ring’s number one hit a great approach on her tenth hole of the day to par the 312-yard par four and then utilized a big tee shot to par the long par five fourth hole on her way to a 49 coming in. She held the lead in the clubhouse for a while early on carding a 102 and ended her day in the top half taking 36th overall out of over 70 golfers in what has been the toughest sectional in the state the past five years.

Good had some trouble out of the gate putting some big numbers up early but like Fiscus settled in after the turn. She also parred her tenth hole of the day putting a par down on the courses’ first hole thanks to a nice putt. The Warriors top performer a week ago at Regional’s put one close on the par three fifth and two putted for the second par of her second nine.

“This was a day of many emotions,” commented coach Ring. “They had the excitement of qualifying for sectionals, but the disappointment of not being able to move on to state because of COVID. They both had some very well played holes and some tough ones too. When it was all done we talked about how there were many learning opportunities and how they’d be ready next time. All in all, we managed to put together a season which we didn’t think we’d have..and for that, we are all very thankful.”