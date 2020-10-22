Fifth annual Veteran’s Day dinner held at VFW

The Villa Grove VFW Auxiliary to Post 2876 has decided honoring our Veterans and their families for all they do for us and our country is too important to postpone. So, we are holding our Annual Veteran’s Day Dinner!

Veterans are invited to join the Villa Grove VFW us Sunday November 8, 2020 from 4p.m. to 6p.m. at the Villa Grove VFW Hall, 9 to 11 S. Main Street in Villa Grove.

Please RSVP by November 1 to Carol Waggle via 217-317-0729 or email: csw1961@yahoo.com