ERBA announces LIHEAP Enrollment currently available to residents

The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA), is currently accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program is currently opened to all income eligible households and will run through June 30, 2021 or until funds are exhausted.

LIHEAP is designed to assist income eligible households offset the rising cost of home energy.

Office hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants will need to bring with them: proof of household income for the previous 30 days starting from the date of application, Social Security cards for all members of the household, and a current heating bill and electric bill. TANF/Human Services clients will also need to bring their medical card.

To qualify, these households must have incomes equal to or less than 200 percent of the poverty level. Income guidelines are based on the past 30 days gross income beginning with the date of the application. For example, a single-person household can qualify with a monthly income of up to $2,127, a family of four can earn up to $4,367.

Income-qualified customers may also start the application process at www.erbainc.org.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) program is a bill payment program that assists eligible customers by paying a monthly state benefit while the customer pays a percentage of their household income.

Eligible households must be a customer of Ameren Illinois. PIPP applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis and the program will be offered until ERBA has reached the maximum capacity of households for the program. The 30-day income guidelines for PIPP are based on 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and the number of persons living in each household. The guidelines are as follows: 1-$1,595, 2-$2,155, 3-$2,715, 4-$3,275 (add $460 for each additional household member).

ERBA serves Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties. If you have any questions, please contact your local ERBA office.

Residents should call for an appointment on or after the dates listed above. For Douglas County, please call 217-253-4434.