ERBA accepting applications for the Skills Training Employment Program

Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc (ERBA) is accepting applications for our Skills Training Employment Program (STEP) to assist individuals with training and employment opportunities.

ERBA will be assisting income eligible individuals who want to obtain a CDL license. Please contact your local Illinois college for information on the course specifics.

This assistance is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant (CSGB) funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

ERBA serves Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richard counties. For more information, contact your local county ERBA Outreach Office. For Douglas County, please call 217-253-4434 or call 800-252-1152.