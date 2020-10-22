Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announces a new mobile app

Douglas County Sheriff Joshua Blackwell is excited to announce the release of a smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Douglas County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

* Submit an anonymous tip

* Browse recent arrests

* Receive instant push notifications

* View the most wanted criminals in Douglas County

* Connect to the agency’s social media platforms

* Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

* Research sex offenders in the area

* More!

“This app is a perfect example of how we can increase our efficiency and effectiveness at this agency while providing instant notification to citizens of situations that endangers public safety so that they can assist in the effort to keep them safe” said Sheriff Blackwell.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices, health departments, and public safety. With more than 500 apps in the app stores, OCV, LLC designs and develops custom apps for state, county, and local government agencies. “Mobile apps offer public safety and other government agencies a way to control their own message, be transparent, and put critical information in the palms of its citizens’ hands,” said Chase Watkins, Communication Strategist with OCV. “Mobile apps are now a need in law enforcement to reach people where they are – their smartphone.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Douglas Sheriff IL” or by clicking here.