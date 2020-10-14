Thomason a near miss at regionals

By Lenny Sementi

Newcomer to the boys Warrior golf team this year Nate Thomason had his best round of the season at the right time shooting a 90 to lead Tuscola to seventh place effort out of 16 teams at the Moweaqua Central A&M Regional. He ended his day in 21st overall, a mere six strokes off qualification for the Sectional to be held at Tuscola’s home course Ironhorse Golf Club.

The freshman turned in his second-best nine-holes on the front nine firing a 46 paring both pars threes. He went two strokes better on the back posting his best nine of the year on the back carding a 44 finishing tenth as an individual which most years would have moved him on to the sectional round. This year however, IHSA is ending its season just shy of the state tournament and is only advancing four individuals and two teams because of COVID number limitations.

Brayden Gough turned in his best 18-hole round of his career. He was in the hunt after paring four holes on the front nine posting a 44 but slid some on the backside finishing with a 93. He ended his season in style however birdying the final hole en-route to a top twenty finish out of over 60-golfers.

Braden Boyer occupied the three-hole for coach Toby Ring. Boyer made a late run, paring his final two holes of the season turning in a 96. Landon Banta rounded out the team scoring as the number four penciling in an even 100. Jayden Gaines and Corey Dunn were solid as well serving as alternates.

“Our boy’s season unfortunately came to an end at Today, but we had several positives from that day,” stated Ring when discussing Regionals. “The guys shot their lowest 18 hole and 9 hole scores of the year. Freshman Braden Gough shot his lowest round of the year and I saw our guys playing shots that were well thought out, which tells me they are understanding the mental side of golf better. The program is young and we have a lot to look forward to in the future.”