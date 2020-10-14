Max W. Lewis, 75, of Newman died on October 3, 2020 at his home.

Max was born on May 17, 1945 in Tuscola, IL to Willard and Martha (White) Lewis. He married Norma (Beard) Lewis on February 6, 1966 in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Lewis; two children, Shannon (Chris) Gordon of Newman and Steve (Jennifer) Lewis of St. Joseph; and six grandchildren, Jacob Gordon, Emma Gordon, Caleb Gordon, Hannah Lewis, Jacey Lewis, and Hayden Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Kent Lewis.

Max grew up in a farming family, and graduated from Newman High School in 1963. After graduation he attended Eastern Illinois University where he played basketball. He then attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated in 1968. He worked for the USDA as a District Conservationist before returning to farm in 1975 and continued to farm until he could no longer in 2015. When Max was not out in the fields, he loved to travel with his family and friends. His favorite type of traveling was on a cruise ship. He also loved to spend his winters down in Sarasota Florida. Max was on the Newman School Board, and was the secretary treasurer of the Sargent Township Drainage District.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on October 8, 2020 at the Newman Methodist Church where Mr. Ted Shearer officiatied. Burial followed at the Newman Cemetery. A visitation was held on October 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Joines Funeral Home (401 W Gillogly St.) in Newman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman Methodist Church.