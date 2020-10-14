Lady Warrior’s golfers Good and Fiscus move to 2020 Sectionals

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls golf team will be represented on the final day of the 2020 golf season post season play by a pair of sophomores. Marley Good and Makenna Fiscus advanced as individuals to the Rochester Sectional at The Rail Golf Club in Springfield this Thursday the 15th. Due to COVID-19 the sectional round is the final step in the IHSA postseason this year.

The duo moved on from the Charleston Regional this past Wednesday the 7th at Charleston Country Club both finishing in the top five individually joining with fellow Warriors Addyson Ring, Isabelle Wilcox, Zoey Thomason and Addisyn Pettry to take fourth overall as a team out of a field of 16 squads. The IHSA limited advancement to the top two teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team in order to adhere to COVID numbers set earlier this fall.

Good was in front of the pack for Tuscola playing out of the two-hole for coach Toby Ring. The second year player ended her day sixth overall and third in the individual race to qualification out of over 60 golfers. She was a little off at the start but rebounded nicely late to card an even 100. She went out in 55 but caught fire on the back, paring three of the first five holes on the backside on her way to a 45 coming in.

“Marley played her typical solid and consistent round of golf,” commented coach Ring. “She stayed out of trouble and it proved to work out very well for her. The round at Charleston went very different than I was expecting, but that’s how golf can be sometimes.”

CIC conference champion Makenna Fiscus teed off last for the Warriors and went with the first tier was five strokes back capturing the fourth and final spot individually shooting a 105. She had a few rough holes early but rebounded to par number eight and number nine to pencil in a 51 on the front nine. She never quite hit her stride on the back despite paring the par five 11th early on.

Freshman Addyson Ring shot not only her best nine holes of her young career she also turned in the best 18-hole outing. Ring may have been the difference maker allowing the black and gold to edge a very good Mt. Zion team by one stroke to secure fourth place honors. She pared the 300-yard par fourth hole delivering a 56 on the front and then went two better on the back carding a 54 to fire a 110 on the day. Isablelle Wilcox was the fourth and final scorer for the Warriors while Thomason and Pettry served as the alternates.

“Our leaders did their thing, but what was truly impressive was Freshmen Addyson Ring,” the coach said. “She had her best round of the year coming in as our third scorer for the team and cracking the top 20 at the event. She showed me, and probably herself as well, what she’s capable of doing on the golf course. We have some depth for the future and I really hope we can keep the momentum going for the girls program.”

“Marley and Makenna move on to Sectionals at The Rail in Springfield on Thursday,” stated the coach. “I think this is the seventh or eighth straight year we’ve had a player or team advance. The girls have got quite a tradition going there and I know they take a lot of pride in that.”