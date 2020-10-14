Jeff L. Bolin, 52, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jeff was born on January 20, 1968 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Max and Jewell Meadows Bolin.

He is survived by his father: Max Bolin of Tuscola, daughter: Staci (Ryan) Frantz of Lovington, grandson: Evan Frantz, girlfriend: Doris Lantz of Tuscola and aunt: Helen Meadows of Scottsburg, IN

He worked as a maintenance man at Lambo’s in Tuscola.

