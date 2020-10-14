George E. Nussell, Jr. passed on March 19, 2020 in hospice in Florida. His funeral has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. At 1:30 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, they will begin the Celebration of his Life by expressions of sympathy with family and friends at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, Illinois. The Celebration of Life will continue at 2:30 with a prayer service and conclude at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required.

Mr. Nussell was born on March 8, 1925 in Danville, Illinois to George Nussell and Vinna Nussell (Gibbons). He lived the first half of his life in Villa Grove, where he graduated high school and attended Colorado College of Mines. He was active in the community as a businessman, volunteer fireman, police officer, auxiliary state police officer and Mason. He was a member of the Methodist Church. The second half of his life, he enjoyed in Florida.

He is survived by his former wife, Lois Nussell (Stoerger) in St. Louis, MO and their two children, Janet Paluczak (Greg) of St. Louis, MO and Mike Nussell (Debbra) of Haines City, FL. Also his six grandchildren: John Paluczak (Michelle), Michael Paluczak (Kelly), David Paluczak (Patsy), Brittany Fuller (Jason), Briana Nussell and Michael Nussell. And five great-grandsons: Andrew, Benjamin, Evan, Owen and Levi.

On March 8, 2020, George celebrated his 95th birthday with both of his children and his family at his favorite Outback Steakhouse!

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.

Thank you for your prayers!