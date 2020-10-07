Maria Garcia

Maria De La Cruz Hernandez (nee) Garcia, age 65, of Garrett Illinois was called home at 2:55 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 in Mission, TX surrounded by her husband and three sons.

Maria was Born May 3,1955 in Mission,TX. to Domingo and Patricia Garcia Sr. She Married Armando Hernandez Sr. in Mission, TX. Together they had three sons. Armando (Angela) Hernandez Jr. of Garrett IL. Jose (Melinda) Hernandez of Sullivan IL. and Rolando (Natalia) Hernandez Sr. of El Paso, TX.

Maria and her family moved from Texas to Illinois in 1996. They resided in Tuscola for many years before moving to Garrett. Since coming to Illinois, you may have met Maria at one of her many jobs she enjoyed including Libmans in Arcola, IL, Eagle Creek Resort in Findlay, IL, County Market in Mattoon, IL and Holiday Inn in Tuscola, IL. Maria was one of the hardest workers who loved working and never missed a day of work if she didn’t have to.

Maria leaves behind her husband and her three sons in Illinois. Two brothers and Two sisters in Mission, TX and 14 grandchildren. Devon and Wyatt Crowe Versailles, KY, Tristin Minard Sullivan, IL, Rolando Hernandez Jr, Houston,TX, Haylee Bowles, Kimberly, Abigail, Benjamin, Olivia, Julianna Hernandez of Garrett, IL, Kadesh, Delilah Liam, Castiel and granddaughter Nazari Cruz Hernandez on the way, of El Paso, TX, and many nieces and nephews.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, one nephew, her dear friend Jose L. Hernandez, and her baby girl that she never got to hold until she was called home.

Her greatest love was her family. Especially her three boys and her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Her family asks that in memory of her, The next time you wear red or yellow (Maria’s favorite colors) to think of her. Remember the amazing woman she was and say a prayer for the healing hearts of all who loved her.