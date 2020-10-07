Kimberly E. Howard, 60, of Springfield, IL passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Kim was born on June 6, 1960 to Dwight and Evelyn (Eggers) Howard in Tuscola.

She is survived by her parents, Dwight and Evelyn Howard and many loving aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Eldene Butler, Melvin Howard, Ruth Keefe, Lois Brandenburg, Marian Kirkley, Bob Eggers, Wayne Eggers, Mayrene Eggers, Beverly Byrnes, Jack Eggers; and her grandparents Arc Howard, Grace Howard, Bill Eggers and Bertha Eggers.

Kim graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1978. Her first job was working at a nursing home, and she continued working at many nursing homes throughout her life. She loved caring for the elderly and getting to know each and every person and their life story. Kim was also an animal lover. She loved to ride horses with friends, and also enjoyed grooming and taking care of them. She was a natural with horses from the beginning. Kim also attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Springfield, IL.

A graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Camargo Cemetery in Camargo, IL. Pastor Mike Zylstra officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.